Azets launches corporate tax team in Aberdeen with new hire

Ander

Mr Nicol joins the firm from the Aberdeen office of Anderson Anderson & Brown.

He brings his experience advising clients on corporate tax issues in the UK and internationally, providing strategic advice to both growing businesses and multinationals including leading specialist tax projects and supporting clients with the management of their tax obligations.

As head of corporate tax, he will lead a team advising clients on tax compliance and structuring, overseas expansion, permanent establishment risk, transfer pricing and cross border financing.

David Booth, Azets regional managing partner said: “We are delighted that Frazer is joining our fast-growing office.

“His extensive technical expertise and wide commercial experience both in the UK and internationally will be a major asset to our business as we build the corporate tax service line across the north-east of Scotland.

“In addition to advising our growing client base, Frazer will play a key role leading the team, recruitment and building the department.”

Posting on his LinkedIn page, Mr Nicol said he was “looking forward to working with the Aberdeen team and getting to know the expanding client base”.

He added: “Big thank you to David Booth, Angus Cowie and Mark Pryce for the fantastic opportunity and warm welcome to Azets.

“Thank you also to AAB for everything over the years – worked with some great people and made some great friends during my time there.

“The tax landscape is more complicated than ever before with lots of anti-avoidance legislation and, with the planned main rate of UK corporate tax increasing to 25%, now is a key time for corporates to review their tax position.”

Earlier this year the Aberdeen office of Azets announced plans to create an additional 20 jobs or more by 2023 in a wide range of positions, from trainees to senior posts.

The “big four” challenger acquired Scotland-based Campbell Dallas in 2017, and rebranded last year.