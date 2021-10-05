AECC site goes on the market with planning consent for up to 500 homes

Thirty-eight acres of prime development land that was home to Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) is up for sale.

AECC, in Bridge of Don, became redundant in 2019 when The Event Complex Aberdeen was built near Aberdeen International Airport.

The AECC site – known as Silverburn Park – is being jointly marketed by Savills and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

It has been cleared for development, and planning permission in principle was issued in June this year for up to 500 homes.

In addition to housing, development is expected to generate additional funds via a contractual agreement for the purchaser to help with schooling and healthcare provision, as well as road improvements, new footpaths and cycling pathways.

Highlighting major selling points of the site, Savills said: “Silverburn Park is extremely well-connected.

“It will be the ideal commuter location for those who want to live outside the city, but within touching distance of the centre.”

Desire for green space driving housing market demand

Niall Macleod, head of development for Savills in Aberdeen, added: “Suburban locations surrounding Scotland’s cities are seeing strong interest from local buyers as well as those moving back home.

“The pursuit of more green space and good local amenities is also driving demand.

“Aberdeen is certainly no exception. Silverburn Park embodies all of these key drivers of demand and we anticipate it will attract high levels of interest from high-quality housebuilders.”

Potential buyers are being invited to contact the agents for a steer on price.

Savills declined to say how much the site may fetch. A spokeswoman for the firm added: “It will depend on the level of demand.”

Demolition of the AECC’s main arena – which played host to some of the biggest names in showbiz between 1985 and 2019 – was carried out last year, after work was initially delayed due to the pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council is working to bring thousands of new homes to the area to ease pressure on waiting lists and to bring the latest energy efficiencies to housing stocks.