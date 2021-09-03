Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Business

Aberdeen renewables group offers cash prizes for your best pics

By Erikka Askeland
03/09/2021, 6:00 am
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) launches photography competition to celebrate Scotland?s energy transition Picture shows; art of renewable energy. unknown. Supplied by Gus Rodger Date; Unknown
Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) has launched a new creative photography competition to shine a spotlight on the energy transition in Scotland.

Areg is inviting submissions from photographers that reflect the changing energy mix and environmental challenges that are impacting the planet and communities, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26) taking place in Glasgow in November.

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) launches photography competition to celebrate Scotland’s energy transition Picture by Gus Rodger.

The ‘Art of Renewable Energy’ competition entries can be in the form of landscapes, people, portraits, or conceptual abstract representations.

Categories include:

Landscape – a view to inspire
Portrait – people making a difference
Under 16s – young people’s award
Action – energy in motion
Wildlife/nature – impacts on fauna or flora
Innovation – new technology or a new way of looking at the world

A panel of judges will select 13 winning entries to be made into a 2022 Areg calendar distributed to a wide network of stakeholders in Scotland.

Win cash prizes

Cash rewards of £75 will be awarded to selected entries, with a top prize of £250 for the chosen front cover image.

Winners will be announced by Friday 22nd October, and their entries displayed at a virtual digital exhibition held during Cop26 alongside contributions from Areg’s members showcasing latest developments in renewable energy.

Jean Morrison, Areg chair.

Jean Morrison, chair of Areg, said: “Every single person is a consumer of energy in one form or another.

“People are increasingly thinking more deeply about where the power for their homes, businesses, vehicles, and public transport comes from. We want to showcase the progress being made to move to cleaner energy sources, and trigger debate on how energy use and consumption will change going forward.

The Art of Renewable Energy competition will help demonstrate the reality of the energy transition towards net zero in Scotland during a pivotal time for climate change talks.”

For those wishing to enter the competition, a maximum of two images per entrant can be submitted to art@aberdeenrenewables.com.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Monday 11th October.