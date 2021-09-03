Aberdeen renewables group offers cash prizes for your best pics

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (Areg) has launched a new creative photography competition to shine a spotlight on the energy transition in Scotland.

Areg is inviting submissions from photographers that reflect the changing energy mix and environmental challenges that are impacting the planet and communities, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26) taking place in Glasgow in November.

The ‘Art of Renewable Energy’ competition entries can be in the form of landscapes, people, portraits, or conceptual abstract representations.

Categories include:

Landscape – a view to inspire

Portrait – people making a difference

Under 16s – young people’s award

Action – energy in motion

Wildlife/nature – impacts on fauna or flora

Innovation – new technology or a new way of looking at the world

A panel of judges will select 13 winning entries to be made into a 2022 Areg calendar distributed to a wide network of stakeholders in Scotland.

Win cash prizes

Cash rewards of £75 will be awarded to selected entries, with a top prize of £250 for the chosen front cover image.

Winners will be announced by Friday 22nd October, and their entries displayed at a virtual digital exhibition held during Cop26 alongside contributions from Areg’s members showcasing latest developments in renewable energy.

Jean Morrison, chair of Areg, said: “Every single person is a consumer of energy in one form or another.

“People are increasingly thinking more deeply about where the power for their homes, businesses, vehicles, and public transport comes from. We want to showcase the progress being made to move to cleaner energy sources, and trigger debate on how energy use and consumption will change going forward.

“The Art of Renewable Energy competition will help demonstrate the reality of the energy transition towards net zero in Scotland during a pivotal time for climate change talks.”

For those wishing to enter the competition, a maximum of two images per entrant can be submitted to art@aberdeenrenewables.com.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Monday 11th October.