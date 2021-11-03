Aberdeen man embroiled in Unaoil bribery case ordered to repay almost £100,000

A former senior executive from Unaoil has been ordered to repay tens of thousands of pounds worth of criminal gains.

Aberdeen man Stephen Whiteley was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 for paying around £400,000 in bribes to win a lucrative oil and gas contract in war-torn Iraq.

After an investigation into the proceeds of Whiteley’s crimes, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured a court order to recover £95,864.79.

Read the full article on Energy Voice here.