Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce unveils awards shortlist

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) have revealed the shortlist for their annual Northern Star Business Awards as they press ahead towards hosting a live event in February.

Now in their 18th year, the awards recognise companies in the north-east for their exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields from internationalisation and innovation to people development, environmental action and customer service.

After last year’s event was hosted virtually, winners of the 2022 event will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, February 11 at P&J Live.

Russell Borthwick, AGCC chief executive, said: “Earlier this year we were proud to celebrate the achievements of so many local organisations during what was an extremely difficult period for many.

“It’s fantastic to see even more businesses becoming finalists in the 18th annual awards with so many examples of incredible innovation, growth and resilience among our members in the entries, it gave our judges some tough decisions but also a great chance to shout about all the great things our region has to offer.

“We can’t wait to have everyone back under one roof next February to celebrate just how ambitious and outstanding our region is.”

The finalists in the categories are:

Business of the Year

Gray & Adams

IT Hotdesk

James Fisher Offshore

KR Group (Scotland)

Customer First

HSE Aberdeen

IFB

Petrasco Energy Logistics

Specsavers Aberdeen

Driving Sustainability

Aberdeen International Airport

Butterfly Effect

John Lawrie Tubulars

Stagecoach Bluebird

Family Business

Gray & Adams

ITC Hydraulic Services

Marshalls Farm Shop

Urban Wellness Hub and Urban Wellness Float

Going Global

Arnlea Systems

Enerquip

Kaseum Technology

STATS Group

Inspiration from Innovation

Balmoral Group Holdings

IFB

Kaseum Technology

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course

Inspiring Futures

Balfour Beatty

Bon Accord Care

lightbulb.coach

Techfest

Making the Difference

Gary Walker Wealth Management

Sport Aberdeen

The TechForce

TL Tech

Marketing Magic

CLAN Cancer Support

First Aberdeen

TEXO Group

University of Aberdeen School of Law

Rising Star

Jodie Donald – Escone Solutions

Emma Clark – ITC Hydraulic Services

Peter Knight – Stagecoach Bluebird

Craig Roberts – Sport Aberdeen

Staff Matter

Control Valve Solutions

Imrandd

KR Group (Scotland)

Stork

Student Placement

CNR International (UK)

Decom North Sea

NHS Grampian – ARI Occupational Therapy

Technip FMC

The winner of the final award for regional contribution is announced on the night.

