Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone appoints legal advisor

Shepherd and Wedderburn has been appointed as legal advisor for the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) earmarked for Aberdeen.

Following a competitive tender the firm’s clean energy group, comprising of more than 90 lawyers, has been selected to advise ETZ on all corporate, property and construction, and regulatory matters.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that Shepherd and Wedderburn have been appointed.

“They share our ambition to reposition the north east of Scotland as

a globally recognised integrated energy cluster focused on the delivery of net zero and I look forward to working with them in delivering that.”

Energy transition focus

ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit business was launched earlier this year to deliver the transition zone – earmarked for an area of about 173 acres on the south side of Aberdeen.

It aims to economically reposition the north-east by reducing its longstanding reliance on oil and gas.

The appointment of Shepherd and Wedderburn’s follows its recent announcement that it is investing in a new Aberdeen office, with the capacity to double the firm’s headcount in the city, as part of a three-year strategic growth plan.

Colin Robertson, partner in Shepherd and Wedderburn’s property and infrastructure team, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as legal adviser to Energy Transition Zone Ltd.

“Our clean energy team is passionate about the green recovery and transition to net zero and we look forward to supporting our client to deliver a globally recognised centre focused on such transition, with the development of the Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen at its core.”

The ETZ project is backed by economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), as well as £56 million of funding from the Scottish and UK governments announced earlier this year.

Ms McGinlay previously said ETZ will support 2,500 direct jobs, with a further 10,000 energy transition-related jobs across the region.