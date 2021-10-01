Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen-born biotech 4D Pharma pushes forward in microbiome field

By Erikka Askeland
01/10/2021, 6:00 am
Woman on blurred background using digital x-ray of human intestine holographic scan projection 3D rendering; Shutterstock ID 1647269665; Job: EE Online

Biotechnology firm 4D Pharma hailed the first half of 2021 as a “significant period” for the firm in an interim results update.

The company, which does much of its drug research and development (R&D) in Aberdeen at the Foresterhill campus, highlighted that losses in the half year had quadrupled while R&D expenditure  had declined 17%.

Its review, attributed to chairperson Axel Glasmacher and chief executive Duncan Peyton, highlighted the efforts the company was making in a growing health field addressing the microbiome, which is made up of the trillions of microorganisms and their genetic material that live in the intestinal tract.

It said: “As accumulating evidence points towards the gut-brain axis and the role of the microbiome in conditions of the central nervous system (CNS), we are excited to continue to push forward in this field.”

4D Pharma has a number of candidates using live biotherapeutics in various trial stages in the pipeline, including treatments for asthma, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and pancreatic cancer.

It  initially grew out of GT Biologics, a spinout of Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health.

The company, whose head office is in Leeds, is also a pioneer in expanding its funding opportunities in the US through use of a “special purpose acquisition company” (spac).

It achieved a listing on the technology-friendly Nasdaq stock exchange in New York in March when it merged with the listed spac, Longevity Acquisition.

Highlighting some mixed results, including some “unusually high placebo response” rates in trials of its key drug for IBS, the company statement added: “Highs and lows in the broader microbiome space have created mixed feelings towards microbiome therapeutic approaches – we are confident 4D pharma’s differentiated, mechanism-driven approach is poised to deliver.”

It added: “The first half of 2021 has been a significant period for 4D pharma.

“Our dual listing on Nasdaq raised our international profile and, using this as a platform along with new funds at our disposal, we look ahead to a period rich in clinical catalysts across our pipeline of live biotherapeutic products taking the microbiome beyond the gut, including clinical readouts and the commencement of new studies across multiple programs.