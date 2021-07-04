A-Line Group and its audio visual and wedding businesses become casualties of the pandemic

Two north-east firms, A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day Wedding Services, have ceased trading after their parent was placed in voluntary liquidation.

The owners of A-Line Group, based at Mains of Tertowie, near Clinterty, just outside Aberdeen, said they were forced to wind up the”long-established” businesses as a result.

It is with a heavy heart and great regret that we announce the immediate closure of A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day.” Andrew Dunn, A-Line Group

Directors Andrew Dunn and Richard Trilk have both worked for A-Line for two decades and took over the group 14 years ago.

A-Line Group employed seven people in 2020, according to accounts lodged at Companies House.

As the pandemic forced the shut-down of all corporate and social events and traditional celebrations at wedding receptions, it was impossible for either business to trade during the past 15 months, the directors said.

‘Immense pride’

Mr Dunn added: “It is with a heavy heart and great regret that we announce the immediate closure of A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day.

“In the 20 years we have both been involved in A-Line, we have taken immense pride in offering the events and wedding industry a quality service in audio, sound and lighting.”

He said he and his business partner were “devastated to no longer be able to help clients organise their meetings, events and weddings”, adding: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who supported us through the years.

‘We are not alone’

“There are many businesses which have faced overwhelming challenges with the shut-down of key sectors such as meetings and events. We know we are not alone.

“By placing the company into voluntary liquidation we can draw a line under what has been an incredibly difficult period in both business and personal terms”

Accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co, of Aberdeen, has been appointed to handle the voluntary liquidation. Mr Dunn and Mr Trilk declined to comment further.

Watch: After being told she had months to live just 17 days after a ‘cancer-free’ celebration, Amanda ties the knot at rainbow wedding ceremony

Ardoe House: Bride planning dream wedding to football star ‘upset’ at lack of contact from new owners