Bruce Morrison, unconscious charmer who won the hearts of Inverurie people, dies aged 53

In his 53 years living in Inverurie, Bruce Morrison, who has died suddenly won the hearts of his community with his cheery, smiley face and love of a blether.

He cared for elderly people at Inverurie Day Centre, delivered mail to council offices in the town with his pal Malcolm Cran, and helped young people with learning difficulties master computers.

Bruce himself had mild learning difficulties after birth trauma but that did not prevent him leading a productive life in a community where he was loved.

Since his death was announced on Tuesday, hundreds of tributes have been paid to Bruce.

He died on Monday but his niece, Chantelle Jamieson, said an announcement was delayed so his family could find an appropriate way of telling his friends and family.

Bruce was a huge Inverurie Locos fan and went to games home and away with his friend Greg Laws

The pair were known as Brucie and Gregsy at Harlaw Park and, on Saturday when Locos host Fort William, there will be a minute’s silence in Bruce’s honour.

Bruce, the son of James (Jim) and Elaine was born in Inverurie and educated at Market Place and Kellands primary schools.

Computing

He went on to Inverurie Academy where he took a particular interest in computing, and left aged 16.

Bruce’s first job was at Sorrie’s turkey farm before a spell at the fish factory in Inverurie.

After a few years, he began volunteering with Computers and Integration for the Disabled in St James’s Place, Inverurie, where he taught clients how to use computers.

However, for the majority of his adult life, Bruce worked and volunteered at Inverurie day care centre.

Transport

He answered telephones, worked in the office, served elderly people tea and coffee and saw them safely to their transport at the end of the day.

In 2015, the centre presented Bruce with a long-service award for 22 years of volunteering.

Bruce also had a mail run, taking letters and documents from Gordon House to other council premises around the town.

Chantelle said: “This brought him into contact with people every day and he was so sociable, the mail run could last for hours.”

Bruce was teetotal but had a big social life and loved to dance at the Drouthy Laird on a Saturday night.

“His mother said he was an unconscious charmer because he always had a lady by his side when he was dancing, but Bruce remained single. I have used that phrase a lot because it describes him well,” said Chantelle.

“He was a massive Locos fan from his earliest days. He never missed a match home and away and even on holidays he would always be looking out for their results. Bruce enjoyed life to the full and there was never a dull moment when he was around.”

