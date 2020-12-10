Brexit: EU fishermen could be given ‘continued access’ to UK waters in no-deal plan

Brussels has unveiled a four point no-deal “contingency plan” to ensure continued air and road transport between the UK and EU if negotiators fail to find a breakthrough in trade talks.

In a more contentious move, the plan also proposes a temporary year long fisheries agreement which would see EU fishermen have “continued reciprocal access” to UK waters.

The proposals come after Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Belgium on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock.

Following the meeting Downing Street warned that “very large gaps” remained.

The pair agreed that a decision on the future of the negotiations will be taken by the end of the weekend.

Bold. In the event of a no-deal the EU's 'contingency' plan states there should be continued reciprocal access on fishing. Given that's one of the main bones of contention in trade talks, doubt the UK would or even could accept that in a no-deal https://t.co/EnAuaapdWS pic.twitter.com/QqDLBprDbd — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) December 10, 2020

President von der Leyen, speaking after unveiling the no-deal plan, said: “Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time.

“Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021. That is why we are coming forward with these measures today”.

Dominic Raab told the BBC on Thursday that, while he could not rule out a further extension in the talks process, it is important to have “finality”.

He said: “I think it’s unlikely but I can’t categorically exclude it.”

The Cabinet minister added that there has not been “enough pragmatism and flexibility on the EU side” and called for “substantial movement” from the bloc in order to seal a deal before the weekend is out.

“I don’t think we can keep going on at that pace without having some progress and some flexibility,” he told the BBC.

“Particularly from the UK side, we look at the differences on fairly key points of principle – fairly narrow in scope, we are talking about fisheries, level playing field commitments, the EU’s attempt to lock us in to their rules – we need to see substantial movement.”

UK chief negotiator Lord Frost and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, will reconvene in Brussels on Thursday to begin their final push to salvage what has been almost a year of wrangling over a trade deal.