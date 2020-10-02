BREAKING: US President Donald Trump admitted to hospital following positive Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump has tonight been admitted to hospital following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

The president will travel to a military hospital where he will remain for a “few days” on the advice of medical professionals.

His admission into hospital comes less than 24 hours after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump had begun to display “mild symptoms” on Thursday after he disclosed that he and his wife Melania had gone into quarantine late on Wednesday.

The US leader was said to be “fatigued but in good spirits”.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement: “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”