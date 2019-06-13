Brave Aberdeen teenager tells how ‘psychopath’ slit her wrist with razor blade

A teenager today told of the moment she “froze” as she was slashed with a razor blade – and then heard her attacker laughing “like a psychopath”.

She spoke of her ordeal after Kyle Park, 18, was locked up for six years for attacking her with the blade and for raping four other teen girls.

Park, from Aberdeen, sliced an inch-long cut into her wrist after she refused to harm herself.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, bravely shared her experience in the hope of inspiring others in a similar situation to get help.

She also hit out at his sentence, saying it wasn’t long enough.

The teenager said she met Park when she was 15 or 16 and it wasn’t long before he was physically attacking her.

She said: “The first incident happened as I tried to leave his home.

“He blocked the doorway and tried to trap me in his bedroom.

“I kept trying to get past him but then it caused an argument and he punched me in my chest.

“I was winded after that, but I ran out of the house and to my mum’s.

“I didn’t want to tell her as I was scared and thought he wouldn’t do it again so I left it at that.”

However, Park’s behaviour escalated and he carried out a horrific attack on the teen.

She said: “We were playing a game on his Xbox and he got really annoyed at it and took it out on me.

“He had hit me round the head and blamed him losing the game on me.

“Then he got a DVD case that had razor blades in it and told me to cut myself as a pact but I refused to do so as I thought it was stupid.

“Then he took my wrist and cut it himself.

“I was really scared by this point and didn’t know what to do so I just froze in place as I watched him cut his own arm with the razor blade – it was a very serious cut and there was blood everywhere but he just laughed like a psychopath.”

The ordeal still wasn’t over for the teenager.

“I asked if I could leave and he shouted no at me and he pinned me against the wall,” she said.

“He grabbed a knife and held it to my throat saying that if I tried to leave he would hurt me really badly. I didn’t know what to do so I kicked him in the belly making him topple over.”

She added: “I ran home with blood pouring down my arm from the cut he gave me.

“I still couldn’t tell anyone anything because I was too scared to speak up.”

After other people came forward with complaints to the police about Park, the teen decided to report him too.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh last month and admitted attacking her and raping four teen girls.

He had already been serving a 27-month sentence imposed on him last year for sexually assaulting another girl.

He was handed six years of detention by Lady Wise earlier this week, who also ordered him to be kept under supervision for a further four years.

Speaking about the sentence, the teenager said: “I think it’s outrageous that he only got six years as he’s done so much wrong.

“I think he should get a lot longer as there’s girls a lot worse than me who have been raped – he should be away for at least 10 years for that.”

She hopes that by telling her story anyone else who has been a victim of violence can find the courage to speak up.

“I’m proud as my story has been told,” she said.

“I don’t want girls to be ashamed if they have gone through that – I want them to speak up about it.”