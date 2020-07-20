Boris Johnson’s spokesman says ‘decisive verdict’ of independence referendum will not be revisited

Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for a second independence referendum have been dismissed by Downing Street today.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the UK Government “will continue to uphold the decisive verdict” from 2014, despite polls suggesting the independence campaign has a lead of as much as 10%.

Defending the union, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “The UK-wide response to the coronavirus pandemic demonstrates, more than ever, the importance of the union.

“Through UK Government support, over 900,000 Scottish jobs have been protected and thousands of Scottish businesses have been granted loans.

The UK Government will continue to uphold the decisive verdict from the referendum.”

“The United Kingdom’s armed forces have also provided vital support for NHS Scotland airlifting critically ill patients from some of the most remote communities, helping convert temporary hospitals, and running mobile testing sites. And that’s on top of the £4.6billion we have given to the Scottish administration so they can fund the NHS and other public services in Scotland.”

He added: “It was in 2014 that the Scottish people voted to keep our United Kingdom together. Both sides committed to respecting that decision and the first minister promised it would be a once-in-a-generation vote.

The bullish comments, which are likely to inflame debate, come as Mr Johnson prepares to make his first visit to Scotland since the general election.

The prime minister is understood to be planning a series of visits north of the border, starting later this week, in a bid to persuade Scots to stick with Britain.

When he took office a year ago, Mr Johnson gave himself the new title of “minister for the union” in a symbolic move to show his commitment to all four nations of the UK.

But despite the rhetorical commitment, under his leadership the Scottish Conservatives have lost seats and several key figures.

Many inside Number 10 are hoping targeted visits over the summer will reverse the trend.