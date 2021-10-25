Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Booster jab and flu shots offered to the next eligible groups in preparation for winter

By Ross Hempseed
25/10/2021, 12:40 pm

Scotland is continuing its roll-out of both booster jabs and flu shots in preparation for a tough winter with the next eligible groups receiving their invite letters soon.

People aged 60 to 69 and adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions will start receiving invitations to get their flu vaccination and Covid-19 booster jab in the post from October 25.

The programmes will run from late October and throughout November to protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus and flu amidst winter conditions.

Currently, booster vaccines are being administered to the highest risk people including people over 70, frontline healthcare workers and care home residents.

In addition, the flu programme is progressing through children under 2 years old with underlying health conditions, preschool children aged 2-5 years, all school pupils, pregnant women and NHS healthcare workers.

The parallel programmes are to help reduce the risk in the most vulnerable of suffering from either condition through the winter months.

This will help relieve pressure on NHS services which are already strained with Scotland having to receive help from the armed forces to sure-up services.

‘We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme prioritising those at the highest risk.’

Since September 6, more than 1.5 million Covid-19 and flu jabs have been administered across Scotland.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “For those eligible for the Covid-19 boosters, appointments can only take place six months (24 weeks) after your second dose. As such, it may take several weeks before you receive your invitation letter. We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme prioritising those at the highest risk for both Covid-19 and flu.

“In addition to delivering the Covid-19 vaccine boosters, this year we are offering a record number of free flu vaccines to help protect the people of Scotland. It is the biggest ever flu vaccination programme in Scotland reaching over 4 million people.

“The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected. The vaccine cannot give you flu, but it can help stop you catching it, or suffering severe symptoms. The Covid-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu, you need to get a separate flu vaccine.

“Flu can be extremely serious and is very infectious. With Covid-19 still circulating in the community, we can best protect those most at risk as well as ease pressure on our National Health Service and social care services by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against flu.”

For information on where NHS Highland are offering booster jabs and flu vaccines click here