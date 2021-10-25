Booster jab and flu shots offered to the next eligible groups in preparation for winter

Scotland is continuing its roll-out of both booster jabs and flu shots in preparation for a tough winter with the next eligible groups receiving their invite letters soon.

People aged 60 to 69 and adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions will start receiving invitations to get their flu vaccination and Covid-19 booster jab in the post from October 25.

The programmes will run from late October and throughout November to protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus and flu amidst winter conditions.

Currently, booster vaccines are being administered to the highest risk people including people over 70, frontline healthcare workers and care home residents.

In addition, the flu programme is progressing through children under 2 years old with underlying health conditions, preschool children aged 2-5 years, all school pupils, pregnant women and NHS healthcare workers.

The parallel programmes are to help reduce the risk in the most vulnerable of suffering from either condition through the winter months.

This will help relieve pressure on NHS services which are already strained with Scotland having to receive help from the armed forces to sure-up services.

‘We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme prioritising those at the highest risk.’

Since September 6, more than 1.5 million Covid-19 and flu jabs have been administered across Scotland.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “For those eligible for the Covid-19 boosters, appointments can only take place six months (24 weeks) after your second dose. As such, it may take several weeks before you receive your invitation letter. We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme prioritising those at the highest risk for both Covid-19 and flu.

“In addition to delivering the Covid-19 vaccine boosters, this year we are offering a record number of free flu vaccines to help protect the people of Scotland. It is the biggest ever flu vaccination programme in Scotland reaching over 4 million people.

“The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected. The vaccine cannot give you flu, but it can help stop you catching it, or suffering severe symptoms. The Covid-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu, you need to get a separate flu vaccine.

“Flu can be extremely serious and is very infectious. With Covid-19 still circulating in the community, we can best protect those most at risk as well as ease pressure on our National Health Service and social care services by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against flu.”

For information on where NHS Highland are offering booster jabs and flu vaccines click here