Blair Drummond Safari Park sanctioned after animal welfare investigation

A popular Scottish safari park has been sanctioned after an investigation into “historical” animal welfare standards.
Blair Drummond Safari Park, which contains African lions, Siberian tigers, giraffes, and rhinos, has been told to make improvements and will be monitored for three years.
Though it found “no ongoing animal welfare concerns”, the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) said some processes need to improve.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe