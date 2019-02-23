Aberdeen business chief meets MSP

An Aberdeen business chief has met a cabinet secretary to promote the importance of business improvement districts.

Aberdeen Inspired represents more than 800 businesses who pay a levy which helps fund improvements across the city centre.

The newly-formed Scottish City BIDs Group met Aileen Campbell MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, this week.

Business rates and a tourism levy were among the issues discussed during the meeting in Edinburgh.

The meeting saw Allan Henderson, chairman of Aberdeen Inspired, acting as chair, and the body’s chief executive, Adrian Watson, as vice-chair.

The Scottish City BIDs Group was established to progress the strategic objectives of the Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in cities across the country.

Issues discussed included the effect off the current structure of business rates on firms and the potential of a tourism levy and how this may be implemented locally.

Mr Watson, who is also vice-chair of the Scottish City BIDs Group, said: “We are grateful to the Cabinet Secretary for her input into the newly formed Scottish City BIDs Group.

“In many ways Scotland is ahead in the placemaking agenda, but it was felt this position could be re-enforced with the city BIDs coming together to collectively look to influence policy-makers at a local/national level.

“Along with this there is the aim of sharing good practice, of which there is plenty, looking at the economy of scale in procuring goods and services and generally furthering the Scottish urban BID agenda.”

Meanwhile, Roddy Smith, CEO of Essential Edinburgh, added: “It is so important the city BIDs have this voice.

“When you consider the added value that my organisation, Aberdeen Inspired and the other larger BIDs have brought to our Scottish cities, this seems the logical step for us to collectively look at the strategic issues affecting our cities and looking at ways to make progress on them.”