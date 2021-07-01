BBC Scotland Landward reporter Euan McIlwraith bows out after 30 years

A beloved presenter of BBC Scotland’s countryside series Landward has decided to step back after three decades.

Euan McIlwraith first joined Landward in 1991 and in his time has focused on major rural stories such as the foot and mouth outbreak of 2001, as well more light-hearted items such snail and ostrich farming and buffalo rearing.

In the past year on Landward, he has also been delighting viewers with his poetry and his verbal serenades to wildlife, the seasons and landscapes of Scotland.

Super journey

Mr McIlwraith said: “This has been an amazing journey. Folk love Landward and to be a part of that team has been incredible. Homebakes from Foula to the Falklands. Drams from Musselburgh to Moscow.

“We’ve had a welcome wherever we went. More of a family than a production unit. I’ll really miss the buzz but grandchildren, sailing and writing are demanding attention and new challenges.”

Presenter Dougie Vipond will pay tribute to Mr McIlwraith’s years on the series in the final episode of this series of Landward on BBC Scotland tonight at 8.30pm.

Mr Vipond said: “After an incredible 30 years on Landward our very own Euan McIlwraith has decided to hang up his wellies and call it a day. Clocking up hundreds of thousands of miles, he’s covered every part of the Scottish countryside and beyond, bringing us every story possible, and always in his own unique way.

“We are going to miss him and so will the viewers but we wish him all the best.”

‘Strong instinct’

Series producer Laura Mitchell said: “Euan has been a constant presence on the programme for 30 years. His strong journalistic instincts have come to the fore covering some challenging countryside stories like the foot and mouth outbreak, hare coursing and raptor persecution.

“Euan’s natural story-telling abilities and warm style have brought hundreds of stories to life over the years.

“His knowledge of wildlife was put to great use, as was his passion for rural history and culture. It’s impossible to count how many stories Euan’s covered for Landward, there are thousands, but at the heart of each story was his deep love of the Scottish countryside.”