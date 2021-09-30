News / Local Bank users to face 200-mile journey following Virgin Money closures in rural communities By Kirstin Tait 30/09/2021, 10:11 am Updated: 30/09/2021, 11:16 am Virgin Money is closing 12 bank branches in Scotland. Photo: PA Virgin Money has announced they are closing 12 of their branches in Scotland. It includes Banchory in Aberdeenshire, as well as branches in the rural communities Wick and Portree. The firm say the closures are a result of fewer customers using the branches – but insist the “tough decision” was “not taken lightly”. It means 112 full-time jobs will be in jeopardy, but the the group says they intend to find alternative roles for colleagues “wherever possible”. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe