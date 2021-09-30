Bank users to face 200-mile journey following Virgin Money closures in rural communities

Virgin Money has announced they are closing 12 of their branches in Scotland.

It includes Banchory in Aberdeenshire, as well as branches in the rural communities Wick and Portree.

The firm say the closures are a result of fewer customers using the branches – but insist the “tough decision” was “not taken lightly”.

It means 112 full-time jobs will be in jeopardy, but the the group says they intend to find alternative roles for colleagues “wherever possible”.