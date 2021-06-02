Banff and Buchan MP tests positive for covid while Tory leader Douglas Ross self-isolates

A Scottish Tory minister in the UK Government has tested positive for coronavirus, sending close contacts including party leader Douglas Ross into self-isolation.

David Duguid, the MP for Banff and Buchan, took the test as a precaution after recent cases at his children’s school. He had been on business in Peterhead and in London in recent days.

The result was confirmed by the Scotland Office shortly after the Conservative Party revealed Mr Ross had been asked to self-isolate after contact with a positive case.

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, is also an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, and had been in the Scottish Parliament when he was told about the contact.

The pair had been together, with others, during a visit to Peterhead in Mr Duguid’s Westminster constituency two days earlier.

Great to visit Peterhead today with @david_duguid to speak to Simon and Stephen from @PeterheadPort and Sandy from the Peterhead Fisherman's Mission to hear how they have dealt with the effects of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CNvUYpBKvH — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) May 31, 2021

A number of other MSPs and staff are also now taking tests while Holyrood officials were advising some people to go home as a precaution.

In a statement on Mr Duguid’s result, a UK Government spokesperson said: “Minister Duguid is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. He took a test as a precaution at a local UK Government test centre. He has notified those he was in close contact with.”

Mr Duguid is feeling well and is not showing symptoms. The Scotland Office said he has not been in physical contact with any other Scotland Office minister, including secretary of state Alister Jack, for more than a week.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Mr Ross was told by text message he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive.

Mr Ross, whose wife is pregnant, decided to self-isolate at the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in while a test was arranged. The hotel was made aware.

Five members of staff and four MSPs were also planning to take Covid tests as a precaution.

A further two MSPs from another party were informed they may wish to take a test as a precaution.