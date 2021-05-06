Armed police rush to ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen street

Armed police officers and other emergency services attended the “disturbance” in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.
The incident, believed to be a medical matter, occurred in the Lemon Street area of the city at around 8.30pm.
Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”.
We're currently dealing with a disturbance in the Lemon Street area of #Aberdeen and are being supported by specialist officers including @PolScotArmed.
There's no wider threat to the community & some roads around Lemon St are closed while we deal with the matter. pic.twitter.com/y0iSrCQ4IV
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 6, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe