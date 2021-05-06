Show Links
Armed police rush to ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen street

By Annie Butterworth
06/05/2021, 9:50 pm

Armed police officers and other emergency services attended the “disturbance” in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

The incident, believed to be a medical matter, occurred in the Lemon Street area of the city at around 8.30pm.

Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”.