Architects and north-east residents urged to submit entries for design awards

Architects and residents are being called upon to highlight their favourite buildings in Aberdeenshire.

Organisers for the 12th biennial Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards are searching for the very best built and landscape projects.

For the 2020 scheme, Aberdeenshire Council is accepting formal nominations from architects, agents, building owners and the wider public.

The award scheme aims to promote the very best in design across Aberdeenshire and features categories including ‘Innovative solutions to housing need’, ‘Conservation and building adaptation’ and ‘Building communities for the future’.

Last year the overall best submission and winner of the Ian Shepherd Award was the Portsoy Sail Loft designed by Pinny Neil of LDN Architects for the North East Scotland Preservation Trust.

The wider public can send e-mails detailing the property they would like to nominate and its location.

The only criteria is all building projects must have been completed within the last two years and landscape projects in the last 10 years.

All nominations must be in by midnight on Friday in advance of the ceremony which will be held in October next year.

The student-only category closes on May 4 2020.

Nominations can be submitted to designawards2020@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or visit bit.ly/35jPdqX for further information.