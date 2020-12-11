Show Links
‘An amazing lady’: Social media reacts to Dame Barbara Windsor’s death

by Craig Munro
11/12/2020, 9:15 am Updated: 11/12/2020, 9:20 am
Dame Barbara Windsor with her husband Scott Mitchell last year.
Dame Barbara Windsor with her husband Scott Mitchell last year.

People around the country have reacted with sadness after news of Dame Barbara Windsor’s death broke early this morning.

The much-loved actress, who was best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, died at the age of 83 after living with dementia for a number of years.

Tributes quickly appeared across social media, as people expressed their grief and shared memories.

They included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met Dame Barbara last year when she delivered a petition calling for better care for dementia patients.

Edward Mountain, MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, wrote on Twitter that he was “very sad” to hear about Dame Barbara’s passing.

Another Twitter user paid tribute to the way the actress “braved such a horrendous illness with dignity and poise”.

On Facebook, people sharing the news remembered her as a “great actress” and a “legend” – with many expressing the sentiment that “2020 really has been the worst”.

One person referenced her most famous television role on EastEnders, saying “RIP Peggy Mitchell”.

In a comment, another Facebook user wrote: “R.I.P Barbara you were such an amazing lady. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

Tributes also came in from Dame Barbara’s former co-stars on the popular soap.

Tamzin Outhwaite, who portrayed Mel Owen, wrote on Twitter that she was having trouble sleeping after losing her “friend”.

And Danniella Westbrook, who played her on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell, wrote that Dame Barbara was “generous, warm, funny, humble and beautiful”.

Charity the Alzheimer’s Society said they were “incredibly sorry” to hear of the actress’ death, writing that her and her husband were “awe-inspiring” in their support of people living with dementia.