Alistair McKenzie, former Grantown Grammar School teacher and musician dies aged 78

Alistair McKenzie, teacher, musician, entertainer and golfer, of Grantown-on-Spey, has died aged 78.

He was lead singer with Badenoch and Strathspey band, Catmelodeon, which in 1989 recorded the album, It’s Catmelodeon.

Alistair also raised thousands of pounds for charities by entertaining at Christmas lights dances and care homes.

He was one of a group of committee members who battled to keep Grantown Golf Club afloat during a troubled period in the 1980s.

Alistair Law McKenzie was born in Aberdeen and educated at Mile End Primary School and then Aberdeen Grammar School.

He then studied at Aberdeen University and graduated with an honours degree in history.

Alistair began his working career at Elmwood Roman Catholic School in Lanarkshire before securing the job as principal teacher of history at Grantown Grammar School in 1974. He enjoyed a successful 30-year career at the school.

He had three children to his first wife, Duncan, Pamela and Sarah. After the break up of that marriage Alistair married Stella McLeod from Dufftown in 1991. She was principal teacher of mathematics at Grantown Grammar

Alistair was the secretary of Grantown Golf Club, and also held the positions of secretary, centenary secretary, club captain, club president and honorary member.

He and other committee members worked hard during the 1980s to keep Grantown Golf Club afloat during difficult financial times, by organising 200 club draws and other fundraising activities.

He also had a love of the work of Robert Burns and spoke, sang and recited at hundreds of Burns Suppers over the years.

Being a history teacher he was also an enthusiastic historian with a particular love of the First and Second World Wars and the American Civil War. He led organised tours to the First World War battlefields, as well as school trips.

Alistair recorded a VE Day video with former computing studies teacher and Catmelodeon band member Dave Calder to keep theirs and other people’s spirits up during the first lockdown last year.

He thought it was important to highlight the combined spirit of the British people during times of adversity.

A GoFund me been set up to raise money for Grantown Community Nurses and Marie Curie nurses. It can be accessed here.

A family spokesperson said: ““Alistair was a talented, funny, knowledgeable, much-loved and respected man.

“He will be sadly missed by his wife Stella, his children, Duncan, Pamela and Sarah, his brother Ian, his grandchildren, his other family and friends and everyone who had the privilege to know him.”

The family’s announcement can be read here.