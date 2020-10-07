Aldi recalls poppin’ chicken over fears it may contain salmonella

Two popular chicken products have been recalled by budget supermarket Aldi over fears it may contain salmonella.

There are concerns that batches of Roosters South Fried Poppin’ Chick and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken may carry the potentially deadly bacteria and consumers are being warned not to eat the products affected.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The specific products affected are;

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken Pack size 210g Batch code L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020 Best before 25 May 2022

Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken Pack size 210g Batch code L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020 Best before 25 May 2022

Customers should not consume these foods under any circumstance and should return them so for a full refund. More information is available from customer.service@aldi.co.uk

The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund.”