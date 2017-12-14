Aberdeenshire Council’s education boss announces retirement after seven years in job

A council education boss has announced she is to retire after seven years in the job.

Maria Walker will step down in April from her £114,853-a-year job as head of education and children’s services with Aberdeenshire Council.

Ms Walker joined as director from Perth and Kinross Council.

She said: “Holding this post in Aberdeenshire Council has been the biggest professional privilege of my life.

“The time is right for me to retire after seeing my team through an exciting and eventful few years. “We have won awards, improved attainment, helped shape national policy and promoted partnership working across the region.

“It may sound cliched but the work with children, families and our communities has been my driving force.

“In particular, developing new ways to support vulnerable children and their families has been very important to me.

“I am particularly grateful for the support and encouragement from our elected members which has been the bed rock of our success. “I am so proud of the professionalism and humanity of my colleagues and all that they have achieved.”

Council chief executive Jim Savege paid tribute to Ms Walker in the wake of the news.

He said: “I want to start by thanking Maria for all her hard work. She has been transformational within education and has taken the service to new heights.

“I know she has been a role model for many within the service.

“She has also been a fundamental part of the council community, leading across a range of services and priorities and has been a real role model for pragmatic and capable leadership. “We really do wish her all the very best with her retirement and will now pass the baton to the next person, to lead with the same energy and enthusiasm.”

Ms Walker will remain in post until the start of the 2018 Easter break. The council said the process of securing her replacement will “start in due course”.

Council leader Jim Gifford added: “I have always enjoyed working with Maria.

“She is a great ambassador for education in Aberdeenshire and her passion for the role is evident to all.”