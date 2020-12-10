Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse to host Glasgow Film Festival screenings

An Aberdeen cinema will host a series of special screenings as part of next year’s Glasgow Film Festival.

Belmont Filmhouse will show the opening and closing night films as well as some cinema-only selections from the programme.

That will include the UK premiere of Lee Isaac Chung’s award-winning film Minari, starring Steven Yeun, which will open the festival on February 24.

The festival will close on March 7 with another UK premiere, Suzanne Lindon’s directorial debut Spring Blossom, about first love on the streets of Paris.

The independent cinema, on Belmont Street, is one of 22 across the country that will be included in the festival, including at least one in each of the four home nations.

The goal is to allow keen movie buffs to experience the best of the fest even if they are unable to travel to Glasgow due to Covid restrictions.

Belmont Filmhouse manager Colin Farquhar said: “We’re delighted to be able to collaborate with GFF to bring great films up to Aberdeen at Belmont, and to the Filmhouse in Edinburgh too.

“2021 will likely still be a challenge, so it’s brilliant to be able to support others in the industry and give our audiences a chance to see good movies.”

It was announced earlier this month that the Belmont would not reopen until the new year, due to the difficulty in short-term planning caused by the “ongoing public health environment”.

Allison Gardner, chief executive of Glasgow Film and co-director of Glasgow Film Festival, said: “Working in partnership with cinemas all around the UK means we can bring fantastic films and premieres to audiences across the four nations and still give that big screen experience that makes cinema so exciting.

“We are delighted to be opening the 17th Glasgow Film Festival with Minari, a heart-warming, affecting portrait of a family set against the beautiful Arkansas countryside.

“Steven Yeun gives a powerful portrayal in Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical drama, with scene-stealing performances from Yuh-Jung Youn and Alan Kim as a grandmother and grandson at cultural odds.”