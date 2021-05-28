It’s set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures across Aberdeenshire forecast to be the highest they’ve been so far this year.

Temperatures in other areas of the country, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, reached highs of 20 degrees last month, but temperatures in Aberdeenshire haven’t yet bypassed 18.

Despite low cloud throughout the day on Friday, the sky should be clearer in Aberdeen on Saturday with temperatures due to peak at around 16 degrees.

Sunday is due to be even warmer, with highs of 19 degrees and clearer skies.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “Warmer conditions are set to continue through the weekend. We could see 21 as a high on Saturday, certainly mild temperatures in comparison to what we’ve had of late.

“Those temperatures are to remain high into the beginning of next week, potentially even lasting through Tuesday into Wednesday as well.”

© Scott Baxter / PRESS AND JOURNAL

Some areas across the north and north-east are due to go above 22 degrees moving into next week.

The sun can be particularly strong at this time of year, so sun cream will be essential.

Beaches, beauty spots and outdoor hospitality are set to be bustling as Scotland continues to come out of coronavirus restrictions.

Aberdeen Beach is a popular spot during warm weather, and the area is due to be regenerated in the near future.

This warm spell comes only months after Braemar in Aberdeenshire recorded the coldest temperature recorded in Scotland since 1995 at -23 degrees.