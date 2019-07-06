Aberdeen minister in gay row ‘needed bodyguard’

Scotland’s first openly gay minister has spoken candidly of his experiences when his appointment brought controversy to the streets of Aberdeen a decade ago this week. In the second of a three-part series, the Rev Scott Rennie tells the Evening Express about combating depression and the breakdown of his marriage – and how he dealt with the outpouring of hate

On the day of the Rev Scott Rennie’s induction ceremony, the threats and poisonous messages had got so serious it was agreed he would require a bodyguard.

Only the night before, a placard had been nailed to the front of the church saying Mr Rennie’s appointment would turn Queen’s Cross Church into a “den of iniquity”.

Despite the threats, the minister said he was “astonished” by the level of support he received from both within and outwith the church.

The whirlwind of publicity his appointment brought shone a spotlight on his private life like never before.

Although he had suspected he was gay as a teenager, Mr Rennie kept the feelings bottled up and eventually became Brechin Cathedral’s minister.

Married to Ruth, a daughter, Rachel, followed.

Though popular with his congregation in Brechin, Mr Rennie candidly said his life “crashed and burned” in 2005.

He said: “I was throwing everything at work. I was absolutely exhausted. Then my mother Roberta died suddenly which was a huge blow.

“After her death I suffered a period of depression.

“It was a combination of the shock of her death and knowing there was a part of me she never knew. That weighed heavily on me.

“Then, about six months later, my marriage broke down which was unrelated to my sexuality. I don’t blame Ruth for that.

“She was miserable, living as a minister’s wife with all the expectations.

“I worked too hard and probably wasn’t home enough.

“My world had just collapsed around me. I felt like everything had crashed and burned.”

Mr Rennie said it took months to recover with the support of his congregation – and then he had a moment of inspiration while at home one day.

He said: “I was listening to the radio and a psychologist said words that really struck me: ‘The things that people run from in their lives are the very things that run their lives’.

“I thought ‘that’s me’. I had been running from my sexuality all my life because I was frightened of it. From that day I decided to be true to myself and came out as gay.”

Despite the furore his appointment caused in Aberdeen, Mr Rennie insisted “there was no controversy in Brechin”.

He said: “The congregation at Brechin Cathedral had six years to get to know me as their minister.

“I had loved them, cared for them and buried their loved ones. I was just Scott to them.”

In comparison, the ugly response to his appointment in Aberdeen came as a shock.

He said: “On the day of the induction service, I had to have private security, escorting me from my manse to the church and back again.

“The Church of Scotland arranged it, in case somebody tried to do anything.

“I half expected somebody to do something nasty during that service. It was a possible flashpoint.

“At the same time, I had more than 70 ministers coming to support me. It was amazing.

“I was astonished to have so much support from across the world, including Desmond Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his fight against apartheid.”

Mr Rennie added: “The issue was stressful and put me under a lot of pressure. It worried me that my daughter Rachel, who was young at the time, would hear something at the school gates.

“However much we tried to protect her from it, she experienced it and it wasn’t easy for her sometimes because, unfortunately, people can be very unkind.”

Rachel is now 17 and has discussed the controversy with her dad.

“I think she’s very proud,” Mr Rennie said. “Like most people of her generation, she finds the whole situation entirely baffling.”

There was even talk of a US extremist protest group called Westboro Baptist Church picketing the church, though it never materialised.

A Scottish Government motion tabled by North East MSP Mark McDonald called for the group’s members to be banned from entering the UK.

Mr Rennie said: “I knew all about the Westboro Baptist Church.

“I lived in New York (studying for a masters in sacred theology) at the time when gay student Matthew Shepherd was killed and saw the way they behaved after all that.”

Westboro Baptish Church picketed Mr Shepherd’s funeral holding homophobic placards judged by many to be extremely offensive.

Mr Rennie said: “I was aware of all that and the chance they might come to Aberdeen.

“It underlined the high feelings that were running at the time.”