Aberdeen man’s call for people with rare condition to be marked as vulnerable

An Aberdeen man living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), is calling on the Scottish Government to classify people with the condition as ‘extremely vulnerable’ to Covid-19.

Colin Jones, 63, of Westhill, was diagnosed with the rapidly progressing terminal illness in 2016 and is at high risk of infection if he contracts Covid-19.

He’s now backing MND Scotland’s call to the Scottish Government to “Get MND on the List”.

Currently only people with MND who have problems with their swallowing and breathing are on the shielding list in Scotland, which means many people with MND are missing out on vital support while they self-isolate.

Colin and his wife Shirley have both been on lockdown for more than five weeks, and despite being advised by his GP to self-isolate for 12 weeks, he has not been added to the shielding list as he doesn’t meet the current requirements.

As a result, Colin doesn’t have access to services such as priority supermarket delivery slots, or emergency food and medicine parcels.

Colin said:”I have MND, but I don’t have any issues with my breathing, so I have not been placed on the shielding list.

“We’re relying on our daughter Stephanie for food deliveries.

“However, she is already under enormous pressure, working full-time from home and looking after our 20-month-old granddaughter.

“On top of all this, Stephanie has to fit in grocery shopping trips for us because it is virtually impossible to get a supermarket delivery slot without being given priority.”

He says that slots are not guaranteed and often infrequent, with too much time often being spend on trying to find a suitable opening.

Colin has managed to receive assistance from his local council, in having his medications delivered, and said his local taxi firm are volunteering to do deliveries for free.

He said: “I am grateful for the help we are receiving and don’t want to do an injustice to those who are providing assistance.

“However, being realistic I know that those suffering from MND are going to have to continue to self shield for a considerable time to come, and well beyond the 90 days originally stipulated.

“In which case I believe strongly that this must be recognised and all sufferers added to the list to enable support for the coming months, if not longer.”

Colin says he worries about his daughter not being able to support himself and Shirley in the future, and says priority slots for food deliveries would take the pressure and stress away from his family.

He said: “For me and the other sufferers of this devastating and crippling condition the future is dire. With the arrival of this pandemic it has just thrown our future as it was, into complete disarray.

“To then spend what time we have left scratching around to survive is beyond comprehension.”

With Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer deviating from the UK guidance and now including all people with MND on their shielding list, charity MND Scotland is urging the Scottish Government to also take action.

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland’s chief executive, said: “We welcome the fact that those with MND who have swallowing and breathing difficulties have been added to the list, however we are deeply concerned for those affected by MND who have not been included.

“We’re urging the Scottish Government to define everyone living with MND as being ‘extremely vulnerable’ as a matter of urgency, ensuring that those affected in Scotland have access to the vital support they may need during this worrying time.”

Find out how you can support MND Scotland’s campaign at www.mndscotland.org.uk/shield.