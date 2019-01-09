Aberdeen man appears in court for second time facing murder charge

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing a murder charge over the death of a man in the city.

Bohdan Cieslar, 59, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

It follows after the death of 44-year-old Aleksander Smerdel, after an incident at a flat at Donside Court in Tillydrone on December 27.

Cieslar, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faces a single charge – murder.

He made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody with the case was fully committed for trial.

Cieslar previously appeared in court in connection with the matter on December 31.

Police were called to a flat at Donside Court shortly before 2am on December 27 after receiving reports of an injured man.

The man, later named as Aleksander Smerdel, of Poland, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but doctors were unable to save him.