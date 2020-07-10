Aberdeen cafe’s ‘coffee garden’ to open this weekend

An Aberdeen cafe is opening a “coffee garden” this weekend.

The Cult of Coffee in Rosemount has been given access to the former play area across from their shop and have revamped it.

They have turned it into a coffee garden and it will be open to customers this weekend who can sit and have coffee and a cake.

The space is owned by Total E&P who have granted the cafe the use of the ground for no charge.

The Cult of Coffee thanked Total for their help in a statement posted online.

It read: “Total have been a part of Rosemount’s community for decades, through their links with Skene Square Primary and The Grammar School.

“They have made this space available to help our community bounce back from these troubled times, and we are truly thankful for their help.

“Thanks also to Graeme Nisbet of FG Burnett for liaising with all parties and to Aberdeen City Council, and in particular Claire McArthur for cutting through the usual red tape, and for agreeing as owners of the site.

“We hope that this resource draws people to Rosemount to enjoy the vibrant scene of independent businesses, with a safe space to relax while distancing.”