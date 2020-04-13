North-east restaurant delivers fine dining meals

A Forres restaurant is delivering fine dining meals to customers during the lockdown.

Franklin’s Restaurant at Cluny Bank on St Leonard’s Road has been owned and operated by Julia and Lloyd Kenny since 2006.

But the restaurant, which has won multiple awards, was forced to close its doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However a recent collaboration with one of their suppliers has led to a new fine dining menu now being launched online.

Julia, who manages the day-to-day operations and front-of-house, said: “We had toyed with the idea of doing things like the salmon and the brandy and date pudding before, during our quieter months to try and boost income but never got round to it, mainly due to hurdles we would have to jump.

“We didn’t want to go down the takeaway route as it would have been hard to maintain the quality food and there were quite a few places doing this.”

The husband and wife team, paired up with Jock Gibson from Macbeth’s Butchers, which normally supplies the restaurant with meat, to deliver the new menu.

Operating under Franklin’s Fine Dine-in, the restaurants culinary creations will continue to be made by chef Lloyd, and delivered to people during the pandemic.

Julia said: “The salmon, parfait, soups and the desserts are all exactly as they would be in the restaurant.

“However, we have had to come up with some different main meals than we would normally do as some of the food we serve in the restaurant isn’t suitable for delivery.

“We use the highest quality ingredients and cooking processes as we always do.”

Jock Gibson from Macbeth’s added: “By doing what we can to support our customers when this is over they will be in a securer position than they would otherwise which will also benefit us.

“Hopefully, the trend for home delivery both locally and nationally will continue after this is over with customers continuing to support small and local businesses.”

Franklin’s Fine Dine-In ready meals are available at macbeths.com