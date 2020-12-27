740 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland in past 24 hours

A further 740 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

This represents 12.3% of the 6,793 new tests carried out for Covid-19, according to the Scottish Government.

This brings the confirmed total number of cases to 119,924.

The Scottish Government has placed all of mainland Scotland under Level 4 restrictions, to help combat the emergence of a new, faster-spreading variant of Covid-19.

The move to Level 4 means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.

New measures are intended to be in place for three weeks from Boxing Day.

The return of in-person schooling has been delayed – except for the children of key workers – with teaching starting online on January 11 and all schools expected to return to physical teaching on January 18.

Information on coronavirus deaths and other statistics related to the virus is next due to be updated on Tuesday.