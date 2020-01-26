£25,000 fund pot open to north-east charities

Charities, good causes and community projects from the north of Scotland are invited to apply for a share of a £25,000 funding pot.

The money forms part of Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative.

Applications are being sought from groups in the region that will enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of people living in communities served by a Scotmid store.

The deadline is 5pm on Friday, February 28, with a panel of elected members shortlisting just three projects, with a top prize of £15,000 and two runner-up prizes of £5,000 on offer.

Since the initiative was launched in 2017, more than £500,000 has been awarded to good causes enabling key projects to come to life in local areas.

Previous winners have included Dundee’s Eighteen and Under, Home-Start Kincardine and Highland Hospice.

Applications should be made via the Scotmid.Co-op by the deadline.

Chief executive John Brodie said: “Over the past 160 years, our core purpose is to serve our local communities and improve people’s everyday lives and Community Connect helps not only bring communities together but brings worthwhile projects to life.”