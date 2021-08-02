Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motoring

Learner drivers racking up penalty points before passing test

By Felicity Donohoe
02/08/2021, 1:54 pm
With points already on their licence, learner drivers risk higher insurance when they pass their driving test.
Almost 40% of Brits admit to taking points for other drivers, with almost half of parents willing to take the risk for their kids, a recent survey shows.

In addition, a shocking 74,104 provisional drivers have points on their licence, according to DVLA data.

Taking points for someone else can lead to prosecution

Many parents would consider taking penalty points for their children.

The survey of 2000 drivers, by learner-driver insurance provider Veygo, showed that 39% of Brits admit to taking points for someone else.

Worryingly, 30% of Brits are unaware that it’s possible to accrue penalty points on a provisional licence with 46,361 provisional licence holders having 6-10 points, and 1,383 with over 10 points before even passing their test – all above the number of points allowed in the first two years of driving with a full licence.

Provisional drivers risk losing licence

Learner drivers can accumulate up to 11 penalty points and still take their driving test without losing their licence, and any penalty points on a provisional licence that haven’t expired will be carried over to a drivers’ full licence.

Provisional licence holders are also likely end up in court and lose their licence if they rack up 12 points within three years as a learner driver.

Almost half of parents would consider taking penalty points for their children

Although illegal, 39% of drivers are guilty of fronting – that is, taking points, or completing a driver awareness course, for someone else with men more willing to do so than women (43% to 36% women).

And even though fronting can lead to prosecution and a custodial sentence, almost half of parents would consider taking penalty points for their children if they were caught out while learning to drive.

Gunnar Peters, CEO at Veygo said: “Although the numbers of provisional licence holders with points might seems surprising, it demonstrates the need for learners to be vigilant, whether practising with an instructor, and with friends and family.”