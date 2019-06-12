Your chance to change your future – and ours

Are you on the lookout for an exciting new role in media sales? Why not change your future at DCT Media?

We are currently looking to recruit Multi Media Telesales Executives within our busy and diverse team in our new state-of-the-art office in Marischal Square, Aberdeen (pictured below).

It is an exciting opportunity to join an award-winning multi media business.

We are looking for enthusiastic, confident and persuasive individuals who can confidently sell advertising and sponsorship opportunities over the telephone, develop existing client relationships and identify commercial opportunities.

Previous telesales experience is desirable.

What will be involved in your new role?

You would be required to:

To manage and grow an existing client base as well as developing new business within an identified geographical sales territory.

Build strong relationships with clients, sales colleagues and other stakeholders.

To achieve and exceed set revenue targets.

Meet set expectations and KPIs set out by line manager.

In return, we offer a competitive salary and bonus scheme, generous holiday entitlement, pension scheme, plus many other staff benefits.

*For further information, and to apply, please visit the DC Thomson careers website by clicking here.