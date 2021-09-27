RediscoverABDN: Winning snap serves Stonehaven seafood delight

We can now reveal September’s #RediscoverABDN competition winner after readers sent in a colourful and tasty-looking selection of food-themed pics from across Aberdeenshire.

The competition, launched in January this year, has seen hundreds of keen photographers share their top pics on a range of topics from wildlife to arts and culture.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, September’s photo competition theme was food and drink – and our local snappers didn’t disappoint.

However, after claiming the top spot in last month’s photo competition, Michael Diamond from Aberdeen was once again declared the winner with his image of a langoustine seafood salad.

Michael, a former RAF serviceman and now working in security at Aberdeen Airport, took the picture earlier this year on a trip to Stonehaven to visit family.

“It was a lovely day and I decided to treat my mother,” said Michael, who bought the freshly-caught platter at the harbour.

He said: “The small converted kitchen horsebox, the Seafood Bothy, sits at the end of the harbour pier, and has consistently been serving up amazing seafood with a view to die for. It’s such a lovely place, and the seafood salad with langoustines was the perfect subject to showcase the very best of this month’s theme.”

However, he had his work cut out for him when trying to take the picture.

“There’s an old sundial on the harbour at Stonehvaen, and I propped the food up on there,” said Michael. “But all the seagulls were hovering around, just waiting for their opportunity – I was fending them off just trying to get my shot!

“Then the haar starting moving down on the coast, which makes for a bit of an atmosphere,” he added.

Michael is a keen supporter of local food producers and businesses, and buys from sustainable sources when possible.

“The wonderful seafood caught in the waters just a few miles offshore from where this photo was taken, landed and served up on the Stonehaven quayside having travelled such a short distance, is something we should be very proud of in our region and we should always support local,” he added.

September’s #RediscoverABDN entries

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire said: “Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is synonymous with incredible food and drink producers, businesses and dishes, and Mike has captured the vibrant colours of the wonderful fresh seafood from our seas in his image.

“He’s on a winning streak, and I challenge local photographers to enter our next category by capturing the region in glorious autumn.”

So will Michael go for the hat trick for next month’s theme? He might have something up his sleeve, he says – but we look forward to seeing all your entries highlighting the very best of Aberdeenshire’s autumnal delights.

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

October’s theme is autumn in action with the closing date for entries Sunday October 17. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.