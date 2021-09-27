Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
#RediscoverABDN: Winning snap serves Stonehaven seafood delight

By Felicity Donohoe
27/09/2021, 5:00 pm
This month's winner Michael Diamond's image of seafood salad from Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy.
We can now reveal September’s #RediscoverABDN competition winner after readers sent in a colourful and tasty-looking selection of food-themed pics from across Aberdeenshire.

The competition, launched in January this year, has seen hundreds of keen photographers share their top pics on a range of topics from wildlife to arts and culture.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, September’s photo competition theme was food and drink – and our local snappers didn’t disappoint.

However, after claiming the top spot in last month’s photo competition, Michael Diamond from Aberdeen was once again declared the winner with his image of a langoustine seafood salad.

Michael, a former RAF serviceman and now working in security at Aberdeen Airport, took the picture earlier this year on a trip to Stonehaven to visit family.

Last month’s winning picture by Michael; sunrise at Rattray head.

“It was a lovely day and I decided to treat my mother,” said Michael, who bought the freshly-caught platter at the harbour.

He said: “The small converted kitchen horsebox, the Seafood Bothy, sits at the end of the harbour pier, and has consistently been serving up amazing seafood with a view to die for. It’s such a lovely place, and the seafood salad with langoustines was the perfect subject to showcase the very best of this month’s theme.”

Christina Camillo’s entry also featured the Seafood Bothy.

However, he had his work cut out for him when trying to take the picture.

“There’s an old sundial on the harbour at Stonehvaen, and I propped the food up on there,” said Michael. “But all the seagulls were hovering around, just waiting for their opportunity – I was fending them off just trying to get my shot!

“Then the haar starting moving down on the coast, which makes for a bit of an atmosphere,” he added.

Michael is a keen supporter of local food producers and businesses, and buys from sustainable sources when possible.

“The wonderful seafood caught in the waters just a few miles offshore from where this photo was taken, landed and served up on the Stonehaven quayside having travelled such a short distance, is something we should be very proud of in our region and we should always support local,” he added.

September’s #RediscoverABDN entries

This month's winner Michael Diamond's image of seafood salad from Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy.
Strawberry by Mark Deans.
Portsoy ice cream by Jamie Teasdale.
Deer Abbey by Pamela McLean.
Homemade food and drink by Savina Raicar.
Fraserburgh beach by Michael Duthie.
All Bar One by Holly Douglas.
Food passion by Savina Raicar.
Beach and gull by Andrew Gordon Wilson.
Home cooking by Savina Raicar.
Can left behind at the beach before sunrise by Josh Barron.
Seafood Bothy, Stonehaven by Christina Camillo.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire said: “Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is synonymous with incredible food and drink producers, businesses and dishes, and Mike has captured the vibrant colours of the wonderful fresh seafood from our seas in his image.

“He’s on a winning streak, and I challenge local photographers to enter our next category by capturing the region in glorious autumn.”

So will Michael go for the hat trick for next month’s theme? He might have something up his sleeve, he says – but we look forward to seeing all your entries highlighting the very best of Aberdeenshire’s autumnal delights.

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

October’s theme is autumn in action with the closing date for entries Sunday October 17. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.

