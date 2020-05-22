WIN: A special BBQ pack from JK Fine Foods

Just because we are in lockdown doesn’t mean we can’t carry on supporting local businesses and enjoying beautiful meals. And one Aberdeen business is helping people do just that.

JK Fine Foods has adapted its west end shop (and its online offering) so that people can still enjoy the best food and drink from local suppliers.

Dylan King, the second generation of Kings to work in the business, explained: “We have put Perspex screens over our counters with small holes to pass for access between staff and customers.

“We also have hand sanitiser stations, gloves and tongs for picking produce, as well as a limit of five customers in the shop at any one time.”

Staff are also taking advantage of the shop’s layout to social distance from each other, ensuring the highest possible levels of health and safety.

Dylan added that since the lockdown began, there’s been a change in how people are shopping.

“People are definitely cooking differently and asking for advice on how to cook new things.

“I think that with restaurants being closed, it’s made people realise the great local produce they have on their doorstep, which they are using to make great meals – and they are cooking as a family, because everyone is at home together.”

And with the better weather coming in, customers are once again able to get fantastic barbecue items.

“We have BBQ packs and individual items that will make any barbecue extra special,” Dylan said. “Although people can’t have parties or gatherings at home just now due to the lockdown restrictions, a barbecue with the people you are isolating with can be a great way to do something a bit different.”

Dylan explained that the reason JK Fine Foods can continue to offer such great food is the King family’s connection to local producers.

“Our ethos has always been to support and buy local so it’s never been a problem to source supplies – even for our deli and larder sections.

“Fishing boats aren’t going out as much but because of our family’s long connection to the industry we can still get a lot of fresh fish of the best quality.”

Owner John King launched the family-run business after feeling inspired by his great-grandfather, who worked as a skipper in Peterhead. Now his son Dylan also works in the store, which began life online in 2015 before opening its doors on Chattan Place in January 2016, meaning that great-quality produce has been in the family for four generations.

It means that any trip to JK Fine Foods will glean not just great quality products but expertise and advice from a highly experienced and passionate team.

Shopping online

The JK Fine Foods online shop is open 24/7 and offers free delivery to any AB postcode.

With a minimum spend of just £24, there’s a wide selection of goods available that can be on your door just 48 hours after you order.

The team takes full precautions when fulfilling online orders, from contactless delivery to wearing PPE when packing the items.

Their special packs, including the new isolation packs, have proven popular, as they give a mix of different items that can feed individuals, couples and families for several meals.

And for those missing date nights, the steak date night pack has the perfect meal for two (as well as a bottle of wine to make it even more special).

Visit the JK Fine Foods website to place your order.

Blue light discount

JK Fine Foods is also continuing their discount for blue light workers, including the NHS, emergency services and members of the armed forces.

“We have always offered this discount, but now more than ever we want to show our support for the NHS and other blue light workers, who are continuing to keep us safe.”

Just show proof of your work and you’ll receive a 10 per cent discount off your shopping.