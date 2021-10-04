Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why it’s time to stop chasing happiness in your life

By Charlotte Thomson
04/10/2021, 11:45 am
Striving for big accomplishments won't make you happier.

Have you ever reached the ideal weight or gone on your dream holiday and realised it did not make you as happy as you thought it would?

Or maybe you’ve accepted a job promotion but it hasn’t brought you much joy.

If so, you’re not alone. And Aberdeen psychologist Emma Hepburn says that it could be more helpful to start looking at happiness in a different way. 

Dr Hepburn, who has just written a book on happiness, explains that it’s actually a skill that can be learned, and one we need to work on often to achieve this emotion.

The clinical psychologist has spoken to us as part of our new weekly Mental Health Monday series and explains:

  • Why striving for big achievements won’t make you happier.
  • Why working through our negative emotions is important.
  • How taking short ‘awe breaks’ is good for your wellbeing.

What exactly is happiness?

Dr Hepburn explains that happiness is the overall sense that we are doing well in life and are flourishing.

It’s about experiencing positive emotions and having a sense of meaning and purpose in our lives.

Connecting with other people can help to make us happy.

Many factors have an impact on our happiness, including our life experiences and how we learn to interact with the world.

But happiness is not actually inbuilt in us, we can learn to take active steps to build it into our lives.

Why striving for big accomplishments won’t make you happier

Often we think it’s the big things in life that create lasting happiness – and we wait for them to happen.

But most of the time they don’t have as much impact as you had expected.

And in reality, you’ll probably be left feeling empty and longing for more.

An illustration on Redefining Success from Dr Emma Hepburn’s book A Toolkit for Happiness.

Instead, Dr Hepburn recommends doing things every day to create feel-good emotions.

Work out what brings you joy, what makes you laugh, what makes you feel connected to other people and the best activities to make you feel relaxed.

“What has the most benefit for your happiness are the small daily things you can do because happiness is about building positive experiences and responding to difficult events on a daily basis,” Dr Hepburn explains.

“That has a greater impact on your happiness, and it’s something you can build in a realistic week rather than waiting for these big things which are often in the future, not necessarily in your control, and probably won’t bring you as much happiness as you think they will.”

Navigating negative emotions is important

You won’t find many people who enjoy experiencing negative emotions because it makes them feel bad. And what do we do with bad things? We avoid them and want to push them away.

But Dr Hepburn says this can have an impact on our happiness because of the stress it creates for our brains.

Aberdeen psychologist Dr Emma Hepburn says we need to be more proactive about looking after our mental health.
Psychologist Emma Hepburn says we should deal with our negative emotions.

“There’s lots of evidence to show that if we suppress our emotions our brain has to work hard to keep them and not express them,” she said.

“So it actually creates stress for our brain, it makes it work harder.

“Whereas if we process them we validate them, we recognise them and we allow ourselves to experience emotions.

“It doesn’t feel nice in the short term, but actually it’s going to reduce stress long term.”

Taking short ‘awe breaks’ can help you be happy

Experiencing awe also gives us the feel-good emotion. Dr Hepburn explains this is all about being amazed, surprised or feeling wonder.

Children see awe everywhere and get distracted by little things on walks such as leaves, bugs and rocks.

But as we grow into adults our sense of awe reduces, and we are caught up more in our internal world.

But there’s evidence to show that we can cultivate a sense of awe, which is good for our health and wellbeing.

This could involve taking a walk on a different route and focusing on objects along the way you’ve never seen before.

Or you could even take a short “awe break” – pausing to look or listen to something that fills you with wonder, such as listening to Martin Luther King’s speech, watching a nature video, or an inspiring sporting feat.

“Rather than being in our own brain and thinking about ourselves and being caught up in our own bodies or thoughts, it takes us outside ourselves, makes us feel connected to the world, and to other people in the world,” she says.

“Even a little awe break for little awe moments can help.

“It makes the brain relax and think in a different way.”

You can pick up more tips on building more joy in your life in Dr Hepburn’s new book.

A Toolkit for Happiness: 55 Ways to Feel Better is published by Greenfinch, and is available in bookshops now.

