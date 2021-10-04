Why it’s time to stop chasing happiness in your life

Have you ever reached the ideal weight or gone on your dream holiday and realised it did not make you as happy as you thought it would?

Or maybe you’ve accepted a job promotion but it hasn’t brought you much joy.

If so, you’re not alone. And Aberdeen psychologist Emma Hepburn says that it could be more helpful to start looking at happiness in a different way.

Dr Hepburn, who has just written a book on happiness, explains that it’s actually a skill that can be learned, and one we need to work on often to achieve this emotion.

The clinical psychologist has spoken to us as part of our new weekly Mental Health Monday series and explains:

Why striving for big achievements won’t make you happier.

Why working through our negative emotions is important.

How taking short ‘awe breaks’ is good for your wellbeing.

What exactly is happiness?

Dr Hepburn explains that happiness is the overall sense that we are doing well in life and are flourishing.

It’s about experiencing positive emotions and having a sense of meaning and purpose in our lives.

Many factors have an impact on our happiness, including our life experiences and how we learn to interact with the world.

But happiness is not actually inbuilt in us, we can learn to take active steps to build it into our lives.

Why striving for big accomplishments won’t make you happier

Often we think it’s the big things in life that create lasting happiness – and we wait for them to happen.

But most of the time they don’t have as much impact as you had expected.

And in reality, you’ll probably be left feeling empty and longing for more.

Instead, Dr Hepburn recommends doing things every day to create feel-good emotions.

Work out what brings you joy, what makes you laugh, what makes you feel connected to other people and the best activities to make you feel relaxed.

“What has the most benefit for your happiness are the small daily things you can do because happiness is about building positive experiences and responding to difficult events on a daily basis,” Dr Hepburn explains.

“That has a greater impact on your happiness, and it’s something you can build in a realistic week rather than waiting for these big things which are often in the future, not necessarily in your control, and probably won’t bring you as much happiness as you think they will.”

Navigating negative emotions is important

You won’t find many people who enjoy experiencing negative emotions because it makes them feel bad. And what do we do with bad things? We avoid them and want to push them away.

But Dr Hepburn says this can have an impact on our happiness because of the stress it creates for our brains.

“There’s lots of evidence to show that if we suppress our emotions our brain has to work hard to keep them and not express them,” she said.

“So it actually creates stress for our brain, it makes it work harder.

“Whereas if we process them we validate them, we recognise them and we allow ourselves to experience emotions.

“It doesn’t feel nice in the short term, but actually it’s going to reduce stress long term.”

Taking short ‘awe breaks’ can help you be happy

Experiencing awe also gives us the feel-good emotion. Dr Hepburn explains this is all about being amazed, surprised or feeling wonder.

Children see awe everywhere and get distracted by little things on walks such as leaves, bugs and rocks.

But as we grow into adults our sense of awe reduces, and we are caught up more in our internal world.

But there’s evidence to show that we can cultivate a sense of awe, which is good for our health and wellbeing.

This could involve taking a walk on a different route and focusing on objects along the way you’ve never seen before.

Or you could even take a short “awe break” – pausing to look or listen to something that fills you with wonder, such as listening to Martin Luther King’s speech, watching a nature video, or an inspiring sporting feat.

“Rather than being in our own brain and thinking about ourselves and being caught up in our own bodies or thoughts, it takes us outside ourselves, makes us feel connected to the world, and to other people in the world,” she says.

“Even a little awe break for little awe moments can help.

“It makes the brain relax and think in a different way.”

You can pick up more tips on building more joy in your life in Dr Hepburn’s new book.

A Toolkit for Happiness: 55 Ways to Feel Better is published by Greenfinch, and is available in bookshops now.

