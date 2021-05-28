Who is Gary Barlow’s superfan? Vote for your favourite NOW!

The Evening Express has joined forces with P&J Live in the search to find Gary Barlow’s superfan.

The Take That frontman, who has been a household name for 30 years, is to visit P&J Live for the very first time in November so ahead of his concert, we want to find his biggest fan. Below are the four finalists, and there will be ONE winner, who will be crowned Gary Barlow’s Superfan and will win a pair of VIP tickets to his P&J Live show. Who do you think deserves to win? Vote for your favourite fan girl below….

SUPERFAN #1: Caroline Smith, 42, Perth

After a 20-plus year love affair with Gary Barlow – much to her husband’s annoyance – Caroline Smith says she is the popstar’s one true superfan.

Here, the 42-year-old mother-of-two explains why:

“I was a huge Take That fan ever since the beginning, when they were wearing the leather-0clad outfits. It was always Gary from the start for me – I was besotted with him, while friends mocked me. I loved his peroxide blond hair, the Billy idol look. From the very beginning I was a loyal fan.”

“I have a large Gary cut-out, but he’s hidden away because my husband Craig wouldn’t have it out! Craig does not look like Gary is the slightest, but he’s known about the whole ‘relationship’ between me and Gary since he met me.

“I have been to see Take That, and then Gary, perform at every opportunity for the last 20 years. Once I camped out at 4am for tickets to Gary’s Perth concert in 2019 – it was such a big deal, Gary Barlow coming to Perth! I ended up on the front page of The Courier. Another time, I went to TT’s Edinburgh concert, then travelled all the way down to London to see the same show the very next day!

“I should be named Gary Barlow’s superfan because I am – and I have been for a very long time, everyone who knows me will tell you. I love him, in fact, I don’t know one person who doesn’t like him….well, apart from my husband!”

SUPERFAN #2: Nicky Hodgson, 53, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

If you see someone wearing a hoodie that says ‘This Girl Loves Her Gary Barlow’, that’s Nicky Hodgson. The charity worker has been to see Gary perform live at every opportunity – even travelling to three concerts in three days. Her friends, as well as Nicky, says she is his superfan.

Nicky said: “I have been following Gary since 1992 when my friends and I travelled from Dundee (when I lived in Brought Ferry) to Glasgow to see Take That at the SECC and it was amazing! After that, I went to every single Take That and Gary Barlow tour that has ever happened, including going to London and Dublin. I think he is THE most talented musician ever to come out of the UK!

“My husband often comes to the concerts and he says it is the best hours of his year – as I don’t speak for two-and-a-half hours!

“I find Gary Barlow totally inspiring – when I watch him live on stage, I just feel in awe of him. I wear my ‘This Girl Loves Her Gary Barlow’ hoodie almost every day!”

“Ever since the beginning, I have never deviated away from him, it has always been Gary. I have supported him from day one.

“I lost my hob before the pandemic, so I was only able to purchase normal tickets to see Gary at P&J Live, I would love to give them to my friends and take my daughter to go VIP.”

SUPERFAN #3: Sarah Ramsey, 35, Garthdee, Aberdeen

What started as a childhood obsession with Take That for Sarah Ramsey has grown into a lifetime love of Gary Barlow, his music, his face and just about everything about him.

Full on fan-girl, Sarah has chased Gary’s car, changed hotels at the last moment to stay in the same building as him, circled airports awaiting his arrival and loitered at backstage doors in the hope of meeting him in real life!

“I’ve seen him a couple of times. Once, outside His Majesty’s in Aberdeen, I had my daughter with me and he was so lovely with her.

“He pointed at her bow and said he liked it, so I tried to take it off her and stick it in my own hair, wanting to be complimented myself!

“He asked her if it was ok if he hugged her mum too! He was just lovely – a true gent.”

Competing with her undying love for the singer is Sarah’s husband.

“He thinks I’m nuts,” she says. “I’ve got piles of memorabilia in the house, including unfinished bottles of water the band has thrown into the crowd at concerts I’ve been at, and he’s always asking if he can get rid of it.

“I always tell him no!”

SUPERFAN #4: Annie Glynn, 42, Elgin, Moray

Annie Glynn is so dedicated to Take That and Gary Barlow that she has 11 Tate That tattoos on her body and “more memorabilia in her wardrobe than clothes Elgin’s Annie – who says Gary is improving with age, like a fine wine – has supported the singer, and the TT boys, from more than three decades. Here, Annie explains why she is Gary Barlow’s superfan:

“I have been a fan for 32 years, I have travelled all over the UK from Elgin to see Take That/Gary, I did all the opening and closing dates. I have camped out days to make sure that I am as close as possible. Once I went all the way to Wembley for the X Factor Finals – just for Gary (who was a judge), no other reason. In the 1990s, I met Gary a few times but never got the chance to get a photo with him. I made it my mission to get my photo taken with Gary before my 40th birthday, and I finally got it three years ago when he was in Aberdeen!”

“I just love him he’s like a mighty fine wine improving with age!

“I think I should be the Gary Barlow superfan, I am no beter than anyone else, but I have been a fan since I was 12! I have more Take That and Gary Barlow stuff in my wardrobe than I have clothes!”

Gary Barlow is to perform live at P&J Live on November 30 for his rescheduled solo tour, Music Played by Humans. He will be joined by special guest, Leona Lewis. To book your ticket, click here.