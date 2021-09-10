Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Who could be the next star of His Majesty’s panto as Janey Godley leaves?

By Scott Begbie
10/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 10/09/2021, 5:04 pm
Previous panto stars have included Jimmy Osmond, Lee Mead, Elaine C Smith, and Louie Spence... but who might be next?
As Janey Godley exits from His Majesty’s panto it raises the question of who might replace her in Beauty And The Beast.

Aberdeen Performing Arts say a casting announcement will be made later this year on who will be joining Laura Main, Alan McHugh, Paul-James Corrigan and Danielle Jam for the festive treat in Aberdeen.

HMT has form for attracting big names – it even had Holywood legend Honor Blackman in Snow White back in 1986 and Aussie soap stars like Alan Fletcher and Stefan Dennis were also popular.

Alan Fletcher playing Captain Hook in the panto Peter Pan in 2008.

For the longest time, the queen of the HMT panto was Elaine C Smith, who took the starring role for eight years before bowing out with Dick McWhittington in 2016.

With Elaine firmly in place for Cinderella at the King’s in her hometown of Glasgow this Christmas, she won’t be in the running for coming to Aberdeen.

Elaine C Smith was the queen of the HMT panto for eight years before going to the King’s in Glasgow for their Christmas shows.

Glittering roster of big name panto stars

Recent panto stars, Lee Mead and Louie Spence have already been cast in other cities, so are out of the running, while health issues look likely to rule out a return of Jimmy Osmond, who starred in Aladdin in 2017.

Alan McHugh and Lee Mead in Snow White in 2018.

However, the HMT panto is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

It has shows at theatres across the length and breadth of Britain with a glittering roster of household names taking the stage every Christmas.

This year alone, some of the talent starring in Crossroads pantos include Donny Osmond, Jason Donovan, Anton Du Beke, Julian Clary, Joe Pasquale and Faye Tozer.

Louie Spence outside His Majesty’s Theatre where he starred in Cinderella in 2019.

Announcement will grab headlines

It is fair to say almost any face in any TV show or music act in the country could easily be a contender for His Majesty’s – even at this late stage of preparations for panto season.

And Crossroads also like to go for the unexpected – Janey Godley’s casting this year came as a surprise to many, even before the controversy, given she has always sharply divided opinion.

Only one thing is for sure, whatever announcement comes about who will grace the stage for Beauty And The Beast it will grab headlines… oh yes, it will.

 

