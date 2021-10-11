What to do if you’re stressed out with work and it’s giving you anxiety

You’re on your way to work and you’ve just got that feeling of dread.

It’s going to be a really busy day and there’s yet another meeting to fit in when you’ve got so much on your to-do list already.

Sound familiar? You’re not alone. And Aberdeen psychologist Lindsey Beedie says it’s a common feeling to have.

Especially when you’re on your way to work on a Monday morning after enjoying a relaxing weekend.