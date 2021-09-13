Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

What is sepsis? The condition that can kill a healthy adult ‘within hours’

By James Wyllie
13/09/2021, 5:00 pm
On World Sepsis Day, we look at the key symptoms of blood poisoning.
On World Sepsis Day, we look at the key symptoms of blood poisoning.

Every hour, around five previously-healthy UK adults will die of sepsis – with the condition claiming more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

Also known as blood poisoning, it occurs when the body’s fight against an infection rapidly “spirals out of control”.

As it does so, it begins harming its own tissue – leading to multiple organ failure, a potential need for amputations and even death, sometimes within just a few hours.

Earlier this year we revealed the number of sepsis cases within NHS Grampian had doubled in just five years – prompting concerns that few are aware of the danger signs.

September 13 marks World Sepsis Day, with charity Sepsis Research Feat aiming to raise awareness of the key symptoms.

Sepsis: What are the symptoms?

High/ low temperature

As the body begins aggressively fighting the infection, you could develop a fever. However, your temperature could drop instead, bringing on dangerous hypothermia.

Uncontrolled shivering

If your temperature does fall as the body tries to cope, you could start shivering – a sign it is trying to warm itself back up.

Confusion

Sepsis can cause difficulty breathing, in turn lowering levels of oxygen in your blood. As a result, it can lead to episodes of confusion.

Passing little urine

If blood pressure is affected, it can prevent it from flowing to your organs properly. In turn, this can lead to organ failure, including the kidneys, which will limit how much urine is produced.

Blotchy or cold limbs

As nutrients in the body struggle to make it to extremities – such as arms, fingers, legs and toes – the tissue there can start to die. Initially, they may look blotchy or blue, but could turn black and require amputation.

Condition ‘seems unthinkable’

Colin Graham, chief operating officer of Sepsis Research Feat.
Colin Graham, chief operating officer of Sepsis Research Feat.

Colin Graham, chief operating officer at charity Sepsis Research Feat, said: “This Sepsis Awareness Month, more than any other year, we need to spread the word about this deadly condition.

“It is so important that, after 18 months of living with the Covid pandemic, we all remember that sepsis hasn’t gone away.

“It seems unthinkable that in 2021 there still exists a condition that can kill a previously healthy adult in hours – taking the lives of five people on average every hour in the UK.

“Please get involved in any way you can this Sepsis Awareness Month.”

For more information about the charity visit sepsisresearch.org.uk

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express