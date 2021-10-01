Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Man-flu: Is it made-up, or does it give them an ‘evolutionary advantage’?

By Ana Da Silva
01/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 01/10/2021, 11:50 am

With the common cold making its rounds as people begin to mix once again, so is the infamous term “man flu”.

Recent posts on social media have suggested that there’s currently “the worst cold ever” being passed around the UK as people begin to mix together after lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

This, coupled with the arrival of autumnal temperatures, means many will begin to feel the impact of cold and flu season.

Alongside comes the inevitable topic of the “man-flu” – either from people suffering from a particularly bad cold, or from others belittling men’s illness.

Firstly, what is man-flu?

The term has landed a spot in both Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries.

Oxford defines it as “a cold or similar minor ailment as experienced by a man who is regarded as exaggerating the severity of the symptoms”.

It has quickly become associated with someone that relies heavily on others to help them until they recover.

And Dr Earim Chaudry, medical director of men’s health platform Manual, has suggested going easy on men suffering from this new cold making its way across the UK.

He said: “When one develops a cold, the severity of symptoms can differ greatly from person to person.

“So comparisons between how two or more people are impacted isn’t particularly scientific and certainly isn’t helpful.”

But is man-flu real?

There have been studies dating back to the 17th Century that suggest females have a higher immune response to infection than males.

Canadian researcher Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor in family medicine, explored the science behind the phenomenon – and his conclusion leans heavily towards “yes”.

He found men might have more severe flu symptoms than women because they don’t respond the same way to the influenza vaccination.

The flu jab tends to have a better antibody response in women and testosterone may be the reason behind this.

Men with high levels of testosterone tended to have a low antibody response, and are more likely to be hospitalised and die from the illness than women.

One medical journal references an unscientific survey completed by more than 2,000 readers of a popular magazine.

It found men said it took them on average three days to recover from viral respiratory illness.

For women, it took a day-and-a-half.

Or is it an evolutionary survival instinct?

Another proposed theory predates the 17th Century, where Prof Sue says the increase in male sickness may be a strategy important for survival.

Lying on the couch, not getting out of bed and getting help doing day-to-day activities helps conserve energy.

As a result, it could be a useful tool for reducing the risk of encountering predators.

Prof Sue’s study concludes: “Perhaps now is the time for male-friendly spaces, equipped with enormous televisions and reclining chairs, to be set up where men can recover from the debilitating effects of man flu in safety and comfort.”

Based on these findings, there might be more to the man-flu than the public simply believing men are “exaggerating” their symptoms.

However, while it may not definitive, evidence suggests that the illness may be more severe in men.

It might not be exaggerated

Dr Chaudry said it’s entirely possible that men do suffer worse side effects from the same common cold than their female counterparts.

According to reports from Harvard Medical School, men experience viral illnesses differently than women, following previous cases from other conditions, such as pain felt when suffering a heart attack or angina.

He added: “In these circumstances, men tend to have crushing chest pain, while women are more likely to have atypical symptoms such as nausea or shortness of breath.

“It may be possible that the impact of cold and flu symptoms between the genders is appropriate, and not exaggerated.”

More health news…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express