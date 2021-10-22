What happens to your body when your drink is spiked?

When Shetlander Iona Nicol lost control of her body and could barely utter a sentence, her friends were confused – she’d only had two drinks.

While the 21-year-old’s friends were able to help the “totally unconscious” student into a taxi and back to her flat, they realised something sinister had taken place.

Iona’s drink had been spiked, likely with an illegal or prescription drug – and potentially to place her in a more vulnerable state by an attacker.

In recent days a number of reports of spiking “by injection” have emerged, with women in nightclubs and bars in Dundee, Edinburgh and Stirling allegedly targeted.

Police are also investigating one such report at a venue in Aberdeen.

The stories sparked an online petition calling for nightclubs to be legally required to thoroughly search guests on entry, which has gathered more than 60,000 signatures.

‘I had no control of anything’

Iona, who is from Shetland and studies journalism in Edinburgh, was spiked at a nightclub in the city two years ago.

She had to be rushed to hospital with a dangerously high heart rate.

“I was totally unconscious, I had no control over anything that happened,” she said.

“Thankfully my friends were able to carry me to a taxi and take me inside my flat to call an ambulance.

“I have no recollection of leaving the club or getting home at all.”

At this point in the night, Iona had only been out for around half an hour, having only consumed two drinks.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, she could do “very little other than answer questions with one or two words” and “couldn’t stand or sit up.”

Medical staff warned, if she hadn’t received such close attention immediately, the consequences could have been dire.

“The paramedics said my heart rate was very high for 20 minutes or so,” Iona added.

“If it had remained as high as it was, there was the possibility that something life-threatening could have happened to me.”

What happens when your drink has been spiked?

Iona says it’s important people are aware of the signs a drink may have been spiked, and added: “These things should not be a worry on a night out.

“Hearing about these stories is scary enough, God forbid someone ends up seriously harmed or worse.”

The substances used to spike drinks are often referred to as date rape drugs, as they can make it easier for an attacker to sexually assault someone.

They can be tasteless, odourless and colourless – meaning someone could be completely unaware until symptoms begin to set in.

Like with Iona, they can cause unconsciousness, feelings of confusion and difficulty concentrating or speaking, among other effects.

Drink spiking can lead to fatal consequences

The use of date rape drugs can have deadly outcomes, with many unaware of what happens to someone’s body if their drink has been spiked.

GHB

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, known as GHB, is amongst the most used substances for spiking.

The illegal substance’s effects depends on the dosage, it has the potential to cause seizures or even kill someone.

This particular drug us odourless and colourless, meaning the victim is unlikely to realise they’ve been spiked.

Benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines are a class of anti-anxiety drugs, including Rohypnol, a short-term treatment for sleep disorders.

These can be extremely dangerous to mix with alcohol or any other substances, with the combination leading to very low blood pressure, respiratory depression, breathing difficulties, a coma or even death.

Ketamine

Ketamine, an anaesthetic for animals and humans, is another potentially fatal candidate.

Unlike most date rape drugs, Ketamine kicks in instantly, meaning the victim won’t have time to acknowledge they’ve been spiked.

At high doses, this drug can cause life-threatening breathing problems.

Concerns about incidents of drink spiking should be reported to police, with more information and support available from Rape Crisis Scotland on 0141 331 4180.

