What do you get inside Scotland’s baby box?

Every newborn baby in Scotland in entitled to receive a free baby box.

Each box, featuring a design by Leanne Young, contains a selection of clothes – from newborn to six month – as well as vital everyday items, including travel changing mat, a bib and a bath towel.

They even include a poem, a couple of books, a bath/room thermometer and a digital ear thermometer.

The box itself even doubles a first bed for your baby – coming with a mattress, protector, fitted sheet and a blanket.

Everything that’s in Scotland’s baby box