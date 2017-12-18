Tuesday, December 19th 2017 Show Links
What do you get inside Scotland’s baby box?

by Callum Main
18/12/2017, 2:20 pm Updated: 18/12/2017, 2:21 pm
Every newborn baby in Scotland in entitled to receive a free baby box.

Each box, featuring a design by Leanne Young, contains a selection of clothes – from newborn to six month – as well as vital everyday items, including travel changing mat, a bib and a bath towel.

They even include a poem, a couple of books, a bath/room thermometer and a digital ear thermometer.

The box itself even doubles a first bed for your baby – coming with a mattress, protector, fitted sheet and a blanket.

Everything that’s in Scotland’s baby box
  • A poem for your wee one
  • Scratch mittens (1 pair, newborn)
  • Short-sleeved vest (x1, newborn)
  • Long-sleeved vest (x1, newborn)
  • Long-sleeved side buttoning vest (x1, newborn)
  • Cotton hat (x1, 0-3 months)
  • Long-sleeved vest (x2, 0-3 months)
  • Long-sleeved sleepsuit (x1, 0-3 months)
  • Jersey trousers (x2, 0-3 months)
  • Pair of socks (x1, 0-3 months)
  • All-in-one day suit (x1, 0-6 months)
  • Jersey trousers (x1, 3-6 months)
  • Long-sleeved sleepsuit (x1, 3-6 months)
  • Pair of socks (x1, 3-6 months)
  • Fleece jacket with hood (x1, 3-6 months)
  • Mattress with protector (x1)
  • Fitted sheet (x1)
  • Cellular blanket (x1)
  • Baby wrap (x1)
  • Hooded bath towel (x1)
  • Digital ear thermometer (x1)
  • Bath sponge (x1)
  • Bath and room thermometer (x1)
  • Teething ring soother (x1)
  • Baby books (x2)
  • Play mat (x1)
  • Emery boards (x3)
  • Bib (x1)
  • Muslin cloth squares (x3)
  • Comforter toy (x1)
  • Travel changing mat (x1)
  • Pack of disposable nursing pads (x1)
  • Pack of 12 maternity towels (x1)
  • Box of 3 condoms (x2)

