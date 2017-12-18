What do you get inside Scotland’s baby box?

Every newborn baby in Scotland in entitled to receive a free baby box.
Each box, featuring a design by Leanne Young, contains a selection of clothes – from newborn to six month – as well as vital everyday items, including travel changing mat, a bib and a bath towel.
They even include a poem, a couple of books, a bath/room thermometer and a digital ear thermometer.
The box itself even doubles a first bed for your baby – coming with a mattress, protector, fitted sheet and a blanket.
Everything that’s in Scotland’s baby box
- A poem for your wee one
- Scratch mittens (1 pair, newborn)
- Short-sleeved vest (x1, newborn)
- Long-sleeved vest (x1, newborn)
- Long-sleeved side buttoning vest (x1, newborn)
- Cotton hat (x1, 0-3 months)
- Long-sleeved vest (x2, 0-3 months)
- Long-sleeved sleepsuit (x1, 0-3 months)
- Jersey trousers (x2, 0-3 months)
- Pair of socks (x1, 0-3 months)
- All-in-one day suit (x1, 0-6 months)
- Jersey trousers (x1, 3-6 months)
- Long-sleeved sleepsuit (x1, 3-6 months)
- Pair of socks (x1, 3-6 months)
- Fleece jacket with hood (x1, 3-6 months)
- Mattress with protector (x1)
- Fitted sheet (x1)
- Cellular blanket (x1)
- Baby wrap (x1)
- Hooded bath towel (x1)
- Digital ear thermometer (x1)
- Bath sponge (x1)
- Bath and room thermometer (x1)
- Teething ring soother (x1)
- Baby books (x2)
- Play mat (x1)
- Emery boards (x3)
- Bib (x1)
- Muslin cloth squares (x3)
- Comforter toy (x1)
- Travel changing mat (x1)
- Pack of disposable nursing pads (x1)
- Pack of 12 maternity towels (x1)
- Box of 3 condoms (x2)