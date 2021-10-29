Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Westlife are heading for P&J Live to play all their greatest hits

By Scott Begbie
29/10/2021, 11:15 am
Westlife are returning to to Aberdeen to play P&J Live.

Pop superstars Westlife are returning to Aberdeen for the first time in 13 years with a gig at P&J Live.

The Irish music icons will perform their greatest hits at the venue on November 17 next year as part of The Wild Dreams Tour, including a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium.

They are hitting the road again following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries.

Announcing their UK dates, the band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.”

Westlife playing the AECC live back in 2007 on one of their seven sold out shows at the venue.

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Westlife will play their greatest hits

Westlife also promised to belt out all of their greatest hits – Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and World Of Our Own, as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album, Wild Dreams, due for release on November 26.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said she was thrilled to announce the return of Westlife to Aberdeen. They last played here at the AECC in 2008.

Tour tickets go on sale on November 5.

“The band have always proved hugely popular in the past, having sold out seven shows at the AECC. From firm favourites to new classics, we can’t wait to welcome the boys back to the stage,” said Louise.

How to get tickets for Westlife at P&J Live

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian have established themselves as the world’s biggest band of the 21st century, having sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one.

They have had 33 number one albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Tickets for Westlife go on sale on Friday November 5 at www.pandjlive.com

