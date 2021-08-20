West End star Kerry Ellis to perform show hits and favourite songs in Elgin

West End star Kerry Ellis will delight Elgin audiences when she performs a string of tunes from famous shows as well as her favourite songs next month.

The musical theatre star and leading lady Kerry will be performing live at Elgin Town Hall on September 24. This is the rescheduled date after the previous concert had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Award-winning Kerry has graced the stages of many theatres, starring as the original Meat in We Will Rock You, the musical by Queen and Ben Elton. She was also the first British actress to play Elphaba in Wicked in the West End as well as on Broadway and she also played the role of Ellen in Miss Saigon.

Kerry loves performing for Scottish audiences

Born and raised in Suffolk, Kerry made her West End debut in the 2001 revival of My Fair Lady as an understudy for the role of Eliza Doolittle. She went on to star as Grizabella in Cats, Nancy in Oliver! and Fantine in Les Misérables.

Kerry is really looking forward to bringing her new show to the north of Scotland.

She said: “I love Scotland and whenever I have the opportunity to take a show there I jump at the chance.

“The audiences are always so welcoming and fun. I can’t wait to bring my solo show to Elgin. Get ready to laugh, cry and sing along! See you there.”

Tickets are now available for sale and can be purchased here.

You may also like…