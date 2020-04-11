Weekend Baking Plans? Why not try Pret’s vegan dark chocolate cookies

With Pret shut it’s been impossible to get our fix of their incredible cookies.

Thankfully though, they’ve now released the recipe for their vegan dark chocolate treat.

The instructions, straight from the Pret recipe book, are the perfect home bake to try out this Easter weekend.

And better yet, most of the ingredients are stuff you’re likely to already have in your cupboards – I’m looking at that tin of golden syrup we’ve all got stuff away at the back.

So pre-heat your oven (180c) grab those bags of sugar and get baking!