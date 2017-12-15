For Sale at £239,000: We made blank canvas in Aberdeenshire our own

Number 11 Mitchell Brae has been the perfect home for the Gerrard family who bought the new build in Balmedie eight years ago.

Lisa and Marc, both 36, arrived with one-year-old Jasmine in tow and have since added to the family with Mlya, who is 18 months old.

The pair have decided to move closer to family in Dyce after decorating the three bedroom property from top to bottom.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Marc, who is a manager, and Lisa, who is a nursery practitioner, will miss Balmedie having made good friends in the community.

“We’re excited to be moving closer to family so we can have help with the girls,” said Lisa. “We were drawn to number 11 because it didn’t need major renovations but it was still a blank canvas. We got to work on every room over the years and the lay-out of the house has really suited family life.”

There is an elegant lounge which has French doors leading to the garden.

There’s also space for dining furniture making this an incredibly versatile room. The dining kitchen is equally stylish with ample work unit space and great storage. Three good sized bedrooms can be found upstairs and two bedrooms boast in-built storage. The family bathroom has a three piece suite .

Outside the rear garden has been laid to lawn and includes a decking area.

“There’s a variety of people in the area from the elderly to young families so we feel the house would suit a range of people,” Lisa said.

11 Mitchell Brae, Balmedie, Aberdeenshire

Description: Three-bedroom detached home with immaculate interior.

Lounge: Trendy and versatile with space for dining furniture and French doors leading to garden.

Kitchen Diner: Ideal for informal dining.

Bedrooms 1/2/3: All of good size, two offering built-in storage

Family Bathroom: Stylish with three piece suite

Outside: Easy to maintain rear garden with decking area. Detached garage and driveway.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737